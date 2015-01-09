NEW DELHI Jan 9 A package to bail out Indian
airline SpiceJet Ltd could be finalised as early as
this month, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters, raising the prospect of a last-minute rescue for the
indebted carrier.
SpiceJet, India's second largest budget airline, was forced
to ground its fleet briefly last month after it ran out of cash
to pay creditors and its majority owner, billionaire Kalanithi
Maran's Sun Group, said it would not put up any more money.
Two days later, SpiceJet co-founder Ajay Singh said he was
working on a financial plan with U.S. private equity investors,
under which the current owners would sell their stake and fresh
capital would be injected into the airline.
Singh and his partners this week handed the government a
more detailed plan, and a package could be ready as early as the
end of January once due diligence is completed, a senior civil
aviation ministry official and a source close to the situation
said. Both individuals spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Singh was not available for comment on Friday. SpiceJet
declined to comment.
India's government is keen to avoid what would be the second
collapse of an airline since 2012, following the grounding of
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd less than two and a half years
ago.
Loss-making SpiceJet, which began life in 2005, employs
around 5,000 people and operates 230 flights a day in a market
where demand for air travel is rising rapidly but making a
profit has proven difficult for most major airlines.
SpiceJet will also start paying money it owes India's
airport regulator, the aviation ministry official said.
The carrier had been granted several extensions, the latest
of which expires on Saturday, while talks with potential
investors continue.
