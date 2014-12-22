NEW DELHI Dec 22 A co-founder of troubled
Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd has asked for more time to
finalise a rescue plan, a government official with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Ajay Singh, who helped set up the airline in 2005, was
expected to submit a plan on Monday. The official said Singh had
sought two to three weeks to finalise the plan.
Singh is in talks with U.S.-based private equity investors
to raise funds and lead a turnaround of SpiceJet, but talks were
taking longer time than expected due to the upcoming Christmas
holidays, the government official said.
Singh was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)