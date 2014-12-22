* Co-founder Singh was expected to detail funding plan on
Monday
* Singh sought 2-3 weeks to finalise funding plan - govt
official
* Talks with US-based PE firms taking longer due to holidays
* Funding crucial for SpiceJet to avoid collapse
(Adds details from government official)
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Dec 22 The entrepreneur behind a
high-profile effort to rescue Indian carrier SpiceJet
has asked for more time to finalise funding plans, a government
official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Ajay Singh, who helped set up the low-cost airline in 2005,
had been expected to submit a plan on Monday. The official said
Singh had instead sought two to three more weeks to finalise the
plan.
Singh is in talks with U.S.-based private equity investors
to lead a turnaround of SpiceJet. The government official said
funding discussions were taking longer than expected due to the
Christmas holidays.
It was not immediately possible to reach Singh for comment.
SpiceJet, India's second-biggest budget carrier and fourth
overall in November, has been struggling for months. Last week
it was briefly forced to ground its fleet after suppliers
refused to refuel planes.
Indian carriers, most of whom are loss-making, have
struggled with high operating costs, including fuel, and fierce
competition that has limited fare increases.
SpiceJet has reported five consecutive quarters of losses
and owes hundreds of millions of dollars to creditors, including
airport operators. A second government official said SpiceJet
owed about 14 billion rupees ($221 million) in immediate dues.
SpiceJet's majority owner, billionaire Kalanithi Maran's Sun
Group, has said it cannot afford a bail out after sinking $400
million into the airline since buying it in 2010.
Singh, who holds roughly 5 percent of SpiceJet, is betting
on lower oil prices and an expected acceleration in economic
growth to help his turnaround effort for the airline.
Officials in India's civil aviation ministry are now
expected to meet SpiceJet stakeholders within a couple of days
to discuss the revival plan.
The government hopes its support for SpiceJet will avert an
embarrassing collapse just two years after Kingfisher Airlines
, which crumbled leaving millions in unpaid debts.
($1 = 63.2400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)