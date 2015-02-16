NEW DELHI Feb 16 India sealed a nuclear energy
agreement with Sri Lanka on Monday, its first breakthrough with
the new government of the tiny Indian Ocean island where China
has been building ports and highways in a diplomatic push in
recent years.
Under the deal, India will help Sri Lanka build its nuclear
energy infrastructure, including training of personnel, the
Indian foreign ministry said.
Later, India could also sell light small-scale nuclear
reactors to Sri Lanka which wants to establish 600 MW of nuclear
capacity by 2030, a Sri Lankan official and an Indian analyst
said.
The deal came as Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena
began a visit to India, his first trip abroad since he swept to
power in January, which has provided New Delhi with an opening
to repair ties that had become tense under his predecessor.
"The bilateral agreement on civil nuclear cooperation is yet
another demonstration of our mutual trust," Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.
India had grown increasingly wary of former president
Mahinda Rajapaksa's pursuit of closer ties with China, which
became a key supporter of the island's economy after its
26-year-civil war ended in 2009.
China has built a seaport in the south of the country and
signed a deal to develop a $1.5 billion port next to the
commercial port in Colombo, raising fears Beijing is seeking
influence in the island state with which New Delhi has had
historical ties.
Ties worsened further after the Rajapaksa government allowed
Chinese submarines to dock last year.
Modi said the two countries also agreed to expand defence
cooperation, but gave no details. "This is my first visit and it
has given very fruitful results," Sirisena said.
Since coming to power last year, Modi has reached out to
neighbours, offering to build power stations and ports, in a bid
to push back against China.
Next month he plans to travel to Sri Lanka and the Maldives
where too Beijing is seen to be expanding its diplomacy as part
of a strategy to build a network of ports in the Indian Ocean
through which much of its trade and energy supplies transit.
Sirisena has pledged to pursue a more global foreign policy.
"It does introduce a kind of balance in Sri Lanka's external
relationships," said Neelam Deo, director of Gateway House, an
India-based think tank. "Nobody thinks that the relationship
with China will diminish, but this is a better balance."
China said last month it hoped for continued "cooperation"
with Sri Lanka despite a pledge by the new government to review
Chinese infrastructure projects awarded under the Rajapaksa
administration.
(Additional reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by
Nick Macfie)