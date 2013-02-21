MUMBAI Feb 21 The Central Bank of Sri Lanka will examine the need for raising the investor shareholding limit in banks, but as of now the existing limits apply, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

A single investor or group cannot hold more than 10 percent in a bank and need to have the central bank's approval for a higher investment, the governor said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)