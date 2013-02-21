BRIEF-Barclays announces reductions to minimum early redemption size of GAZ ETNs
* Barclays Plc - announces reductions to minimum early redemption size of GAZ ETNs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 21 The Central Bank of Sri Lanka will examine the need for raising the investor shareholding limit in banks, but as of now the existing limits apply, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Thursday.
A single investor or group cannot hold more than 10 percent in a bank and need to have the central bank's approval for a higher investment, the governor said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Barclays Plc - announces reductions to minimum early redemption size of GAZ ETNs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markel Corp says during q1 of 2017, it expects to increase prior years' loss reserves for its run-off book of uk motor exposures
* Rand Capital announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results