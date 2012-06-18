* Stake sales to bridge yawning fiscal deficit
* Plans $1.25 bln share sale in miner NMDC
* Plans include stake sales in BHEL, SAIL, Oil India
(Adds details, background)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, June 18 India plans to sell stakes in
15 state-run firms by the end of March next year, including
shares worth $1.25 billion in miner NMDC, a finance
ministry official said on Monday, in a move seen aimed at
boosting investor sentiment following slower economic growth.
The government also wants to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.4
billion) from the sales to help plug a yawning gap in the fiscal
budget.
It raised just 140 billion rupees in the last fiscal year
which ended in March, less than half of its 400 billion-rupee
target. The poor markets and investor sentiment are likely to
make sales equally difficult this year, analysts and bankers
say.
Apart from NMDC, the government plans to raise $622 million
from the sale of a stake in capital goods-maker BHEL,
$520 million from miner Hindustan Copper and $365
million from Steel Authority of India Ltd, the
official said.
The divestment pipeline in the current fiscal year also
includes a $158 million stake in Engineers India as
well as shares in Oil India and Hindustan Aeronautics.
Last month state-owned steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd
filed a draft prospectus for an initial public share offer for a
10 percent stake held by the government.
Proceeds from the stake sales will help the government to
meet its deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product
for this fiscal year.
Indian companies raised $6 billion through equity deals in
the first quarter of 2012, more than double the amount raised in
the same period last year, Thomson Reuters data showed, but weak
markets and volatile exchange rates have limited activity.
($1=55.8 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)