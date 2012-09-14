NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India approved stake sales in
four state-run companies on Friday, restarting a stalled
divestment programme as part of a broader push to revive a
reform agenda.
The cabinet approved stake sales in Hindustan Copper Ltd
, National Aluminium Co Ltd, trading firm
MMTC Ltd and explorer Oil India Ltd.
New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.5 billion)
through share sales in state-run companies in the current fiscal
year that ends in March 2013, but has been unable to raise any
funds thus far because of weak market conditions.
($1=54.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Tony Munroe)