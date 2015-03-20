* India a hot market for e-commerce start-ups
* Advisers, investors fear prices too high for successful
IPOs
* $4.5 bln invested in Indian internet space in 13 months to
Feb
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, March 20 As billions of dollars flow
into India's booming online economy, some investors are
beginning to fret that soaring valuations could hamper market
listings and limit their options when it comes to turning paper
profits into cash.
India's rising number of smartphone users, cheaper internet
costs and a vast middle class have turned it into one of the
hottest markets for investors such as Singaporean wealth fund
Temasek Holdings, venture capitalists Accel Partners
and Japan's SoftBank Corp.
But several advisers and particularly later stage investors
say they are concerned that optimistic estimates and already
sky-high prices implied by privately sold stakes could make
initial public offerings hard to pull off.
"Public markets will have a completely different perception
to the excitement in the private market," said a banker with an
Indian firm, which advises investors in the online sector.
"Investors are now taking a pause and asking if these
valuations will stand the scrutiny of stock markets."
Investors have pumped $4.5 billion into the Indian internet
space in the 13 months to February, with online marketplaces
Flipkart and Snapdeal getting almost 60 percent of the funding
since 2007, according to Morgan Stanley.
Analysts value Flipkart, India's biggest e-commerce company,
at around $11 billion. That would amount to roughly three times
estimates of their gross merchandise volume (GMV), or the value
of goods they sell. Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl said his company is
currently valued at slightly over $5 billion and is expected to
end the financial year with $3 billion in GMVs.
By comparison, e-commerce veteran Ebay trades at
roughly equal to its GMV, according to its website. Flipkart did
not respond to an email and call seeking comment.
Three of the leading brick and mortar retailers in the
country -- Future Retail, Shoppers Stop and
Pantaloons Fashion and Retail -- only manage a
combined valuation of less than $1.5 billion, according to
Reuters Data.
"Valuations are obviously quite high," said Raja Lahiri, a
partner at advisory firm Grant Thornton in India.
"If you are a late-stage investor, then the exit and return
risks become higher ... The risks are always on exits."
PE firms typically exit investments via IPOs, and most of
the local companies look to overseas markets, mainly NASDAQ OMX
Group, where a greater number of comparable firms
trade.
The Indian regulator is also looking to make it easier for
them to list on domestic bourses.
BURNING CASH
About half a dozen online companies are in talks to raise
fresh funds, and reports of negotiations surface in local media
daily. Softbank in October said it would invest $10 billion in
the Indian e-commerce sector.
"There is a fear (among investors) of missing out, which is
partly driving up valuations," said Amit Patni, co-founder of
Nirvana Venture Advisors, which invests in early-stage firms.
High valuations of mid-sized companies also make them pricey
targets for larger rivals, potentially closing another exit
option for investors.
Several bankers, angel investors and PE firms also said they
were worried about the rate at which some of these firms were
burning cash.
Executives at private equity firms who have invested in
e-commerce said that while there was no immediate pressure on
companies to turn a profit, conversations had turned to better
margins.
Heavy investments by Indian e-commerce firms to lure buyers
away from traditional channels mean it will be a while before
they become profitable, as was the case with older overseas
peers such as Amazon.com Inc.
The combined losses faced by e-tailing companies as a result
of discounting strategies is almost 10 billion rupees ($160
million), according to consultant PwC. None make a profit.
India's online start-ups spend as much as 1,700 rupees ($27)
to gain a new customer, according to analyst estimates.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Will Waterman)