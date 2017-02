MUMBAI Feb 13 State-run State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, reported a net interest margin of 4.05 percent in the December quarter, compared with 3.61 percent a year earlier.

The bank said in November it expected the margin to remain in a 3.5-3.65 percent range in the current fiscal year ending in March.

SBI beat market expectations with a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 32.6 billion rupees ($663 million) as interest income rose.

