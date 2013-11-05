MUMBAI, Nov 5 India's central bank said nine states raised a total of 72 billion rupees via 10-year loans, below the target of 84.2 billion rupees for 11 states. The central bank did not accept any bids for Gujarat and Haryana government state loans. For detailed results of the auction, see table below: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Amount Accepted (Year Yield (in (in bln s) (Percent) bln rupees) rupees) 1 Gujarat 10 Nil - - 2 Haryana 4.7 Nil - - 3 Kerala 5.0 5.0 10 9.32 4 Madhya 5.0 5.0 10 9.30 Pradesh 5 Maharashtra 15 15 10 9.36 6 Meghalaya 1.0 1.0 10 9.35 7 Punjab 6.0 6.0 10 9.34 8 Rajasthan 5.0 5.0 10 9.33 9 Tamil Nadu* 10 12.50 10 9.37 10 Uttar Pradesh 7.50 7.50 10 9.40 11 West Bengal 15.00 10 9.42 15.00 Total 84.20 72.00 *Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)