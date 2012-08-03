NEW DELHI Aug 3 Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International has emerged as the highest bidder for Indian government-run State Trading Corp.'s wheat tender, with an offer of $302 per tonne, a government source said on Friday.

Toepfer has offered 35,000 tonnes of wheat.

The state-run trader received the lowest bid of $260.25 per tonne from Louis Dreyfus, which has offered 55,000 tonnes, the source added.

STC received 12 bids in all for the global wheat export tender that it issued last month, offering 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj;Editing by Sunil Nair)