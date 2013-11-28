UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's State Trading Corp has issued two global tenders to export a total of 270,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Jan. 4 and Feb. 3, company statements showed on Thursday.
The state-run trader is offering 200,000 tonnes at Mundra port, on India's west coast, and the rest at the southern port of Chennai.
The deadline for submission of bids in both the tenders is Dec. 23.
Earlier, another state-run trader MMTC Ltd offered 100,000 tonnes on the east coast in a similar tender.
These tenders are part of the South Asian nation's move to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources