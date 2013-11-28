NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's State Trading Corp has issued two global tenders to export a total of 270,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Jan. 4 and Feb. 3, company statements showed on Thursday.

The state-run trader is offering 200,000 tonnes at Mundra port, on India's west coast, and the rest at the southern port of Chennai.

The deadline for submission of bids in both the tenders is Dec. 23.

Earlier, another state-run trader MMTC Ltd offered 100,000 tonnes on the east coast in a similar tender.

These tenders are part of the South Asian nation's move to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)