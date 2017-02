MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian shares rose as much as 3.6 percent in early trade on Friday, led by gains in Infosys Ltd , with investor sentiment boosted by hopes of an end to the monetary policy tightening cycle in Asia's third-largest economy.

The main 30-share BSE index was up 3.1 percent at 17,821.78 points at 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), with all its components in the positive territory. It rose as much as 17,908.13 in opening trades.

The 50-share NSE index was trading up nearly 3 percent at 5,355.05 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)