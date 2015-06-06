NEW DELHI, June 6 India's finance ministry has
imposed anti-dumping duties ranging from $180 to $316 per tonne
for some industrial-grade stainless steel imported from China,
Malaysia and South Korea in a bid to stem surging imports and
protect the domestic industry.
The move comes after India's trade ministry said in March
the domestic industry was suffering "material injury due to such
dumped imports" and that a definitive measure was required to
stop it.
The anti-dumping duties will be effective for a period of
five years, the finance ministry said in a statement late on
Friday.
"It's a welcome move and a necessary one to save the
domestic industry which (is) at the suffering end," said N.C.
Mathur, president of the Indian Stainless Steel Development
Association.
India consumes about 1 million tonne of this type of
stainless steel and more than 40 percent of that is imported,
mainly from China.
Steelmakers from Asia to Europe are facing increasing
pressure from a rise in cheap imports as Russia and Ukraine,
armed with weaker currencies, join China in pushing surplus
output on to world markets.
Many steel companies in India, such as Tata Steel,
JSW Steel and Kalyani Steels, have seen
profits come under pressure.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Clelia Oziel)