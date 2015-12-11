(Adds industry body comment)
NEW DELHI Dec 11 India imposed import duties
for five years on some stainless steel imports from China, the
European Union and the United States on Friday, as the
government tries to protect local companies suffering from what
it says is unfair competition.
The government said the anti-dumping duties, on cold-rolled
flat stainless steel products, ranged from 4.6 percent to 57.4
percent. Imports from South Korea, South Africa, Taiwan and
Thailand will also be taxed.
The moves follows the government's introduction of a 20
percent import tax on some other steel products in September,
which failed to contain losses for Indian steel companies
struggling to compete due to debts and high raw material costs.
Firms including the Steel Authority of India, JSW
Steel and Essar Steel have in recent months complained
that surging imports are squeezing profit margins. They are
lobbying the government to impose duties on a wider range of
products to protect their market share.
"It's a welcome step because today what is hurting the
Indian manufacturing sector is dumping," said Seshagiri Rao,
Joint Managing Director at JSW Steel.
Other industry experts said the duties were limited in scope
and would be easily circumvented because they only applied to
products measuring up to a certain width.
"On paper this step looks good but in the long run it is not
going to help unless the government removes the restrictions on
width," Indian Stainless Steel Development Association President
N. C. Mathur told Reuters.
The Directorate General of Safeguards, a branch of the
finance ministry that can impose temporary import curbs, said on
Tuesday it found prima facie evidence that increases in imports
"have caused or are threatening to cause serious injury to the
domestic producers", as it investigates local industry
complaints.
Indian Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said New Delhi
will lobby for the freedom to raise tariffs temporarily to deal
with import surges at upcoming World Trade Organisation talks,
which begin in Nairobi next week.
Imports of iron and steel declined slightly to $6.9 billion
in the first seven months of the current financial year ending
next March from $7.1 billion a year ago, Commerce and Industry
Ministry data shows.
For a detailed notification see:
here
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Nidhi Verma; Writing by
Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Evans and Greg Mahlich)