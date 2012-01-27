NEW DELHI Jan 27 Steel Authority of India
(SAIL) will spend about 145 billion rupees ($2.9
billion) on capital expenditure in the next fiscal year,
compared with 126.5 billion rupees this year, Chairman C.S.
Verma said.
The additional capital expenditure will add 5 million tonnes
of capacity, raising the company's annual production capacity to
19 million tonnes by the fiscal year that starts in April, he
said at a conference on Friday.
($1=49.64 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta & Arup Roychoudhury; Writing by
Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)