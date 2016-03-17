(Corrects to add dropped word 'imports' in headline and tense in paragraph 4)

NEW DELHI, March 17 India imposed quality standards on steel products sold in the country on Thursday, but delayed bringing auto-grade steel imported by car makers under the ambit of the new order by six months.

Indian car makers import about 1 million tonnes of high-tensile steel annually, mainly from Japan and South Korea, and had sought an extension to avoid disruption in production.

Quality standards for all steel products, except auto-grade steel, will come into effect on March 18. (bit.ly/1RQAq8i)

India was expected to delay the implementation of quality standards on auto-grade steel imports, Reuters reported on Wednesday.