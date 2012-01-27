(Adds details, quote)
NEW DELHI Jan 27 State-run Steel
Authority of India Ltd will spend about 145 billion
rupees ($2.9 billion) on capital expenditure in the next fiscal
year, up 15 percent from the current year, adding 5 million
tonnes of capacity, its chairman said.
The company's annual production capacity is expected to rise
to 19 million tonnes by the end of the fiscal year that starts
in April, Chairman C.S. Verma said at the Global Steel 2012
Conference on Friday.
SAIL, the country's largest domestic steelmaker, expects
local demand for steel to grow 7 percent in the fiscal year to
end March 2012, with prices remaining stable.
"We will revise steel prices once coking coal prices
stabilises," said Verma. The company raised prices by 15-20
percent after coking coal prices trebled in the current fiscal
year, he added.
Margins at India's top steelmakers have been under pressure
during the December-quarter because of slowing investments by
end-user industries, higher interest costs and foreign exchange
losses on import of raw materials.
($1=49.64 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Arup Roychoudhury; Writing
by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)