* Most imports were flat products for cars and consumer durables

* Indian imports could rise further as output lags demand (Add quotes, prices and background)

By Deepak Sharma

MUMBAI, Aug 31 India's finished steel imports jumped 53.3 percent to 2.88 million tonnes in April to July, bucking worldwide weakness, as rising sales of cars and fridges in Asia's third-largest economy boosted demand and buyers took advantage of lower global prices.

India, the world's fourth-largest steel producer, has been a net importer since 2008. Imports could continue to rise as uncertain power supplies and bureaucratic hurdles to accessing raw materials have resulted in slower capacity additions despite growing demand.

The global steel market from Europe to China is reeling from weaker demand amid slower economic activity, hurting both prices of steel and raw materials like iron ore.

"The increase in import of steel is mainly on account of higher prices in local markets," said Prateek Gupta, managing director of Mumbai-based Ushdev International, one of the leading metal traders in India.

The landed cost of imported steel in India is around $600 per tonne as against prevailing local prices of $700 per tonne, though local steel producers have also started cutting prices, said Ushdev International Chief Operating Officer Radha Rawal.

In China, the world's top steel market, steel rebar prices have fallen more than 20 percent from their peaks this year, pushing down spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI to their weakest since October 2009.

China accounted for nearly one third of the April-July imports to India, followed by South Korea and Japan. Ukraine and other CIS countries also exported in significant quantity to India, traders said.

In the financial year ending March 2012, India imported 6.8 million tonnes of finished steel, marginally higher than 6.7 million tonnes in the previous year.

INDIA STEEL IMPORTS TO RISE FURTHER?

Out of the total 2.88 million tonnes of steel imports, around 65 percent were flat products, mostly used for making automobile and consumer durable products.

Car sales in India during the first four months of this fiscal year rose 5.6 percent, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, short of its target of 10-12 percent growth for the year but above last year's levels.

Asia's third-largest economy grew at 5.5 percent, around its lowest in three years, in the quarter that ended in June, but is still one of the fastest-paced in the world.

Steel imports in India are likely to rise further as production is unlikely to keep pace with demand, Gupta said.

India's steel consumption is expected to grow by 6.8 percent to 74.9 million tonnes in the financial year ending March 2013, whereas steel production is likely to fall marginally to 72.1 million tonnes on lower capacity utilisation, according to a report by Barclays Research.

But per capita consumption of steel is still way behind Asian rival China's 445.2 kg at just 56.3 kg in 2010, according to the World Steel Association.

"There is a big scope for steel demand growth in India," said Chirag Shah, commodity analyst with Barclays in Mumbai. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)