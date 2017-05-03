* Steel policy aimed at boosting annual capacity to 300 mln
* Reuters reported govt plan on mandatory local steel use in
March
* India may soon announce long-term duties on some steel
products
By Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet on Wednesday
approved a proposal to make the use of local steel mandatory for
government's infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said, aimed at boosting the sales of local companies.
The ministry's flagship National Steel Policy, which seeks
to outline a roadmap to increase the country's annual steel
production to 300 million tonnes by 2025, was also passed by the
cabinet, Jaitley said.
An official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
earlier that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet might clear
the proposals.
The policy is broadly seen as a continuation of India's
protectionist stance against countries such as China and Russia.
It also comes in the backdrop of a trade probe launched by
U.S. President Donald Trump against cheap imports into the
United States, in a move that could aggravate trade friction
among global producers.
India wants to nearly triple its production capacity by the
next decade and acquire technology to produce higher value
products including automotive steel.
The government policy will also provide a guiding light for
Indian steel companies that are seeking to expand while saddled
with huge debts.
In March, Reuters had reported the steel ministry was
considering a move making it mandatory to use local steel -
pitching it as a WTO-compliant move.
India is also expected to soon announce long-term duties on
some steel products imported from China, Japan and Russia,
despite complaints from some of the targeted countries.
Between April and March, India's steel imports fell 37
percent year-on-year, data from a government body showed,
primarily due to measures announced by the government.
The proposed National Steel Policy, which was floated in
October by Niti Aayog, an influential government think-tank that
replaced the Planning Commission, recommended measures to also
reduce dependence on imported coking coal, lack of which
recently crippled production after heavy rains in Australia
created shortages.
