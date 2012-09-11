NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's finished steel imports are likely to rise by 18 percent to around 8 million tonnes in the year ending March 31, 2013, a senior executive from the steel industry said on Tuesday, as local manufacturers struggling to get raw materials find it tough to keep pace with demand.

"This (fiscal) year, I think we are looking at around 8 million tonnes of imports into India, which is about 10 percent of our (India's) demand," said Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Steel Ltd, India's third-largest steelmaker.

Steel imports in India, Asia's third-largest economy, have already jumped 53.3 percent to 2.88 million tonnes in April to July, as rising sales of cars and fridges in Asia's third-largest economy boosted demand and buyers took advantage of lower global prices.

It is attractive for steelmakers to import as global steel prices are depressed because the market from Europe to China is reeling from weak demand due to slower economic activity. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)