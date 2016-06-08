June 8 Japan said it may ask the World Trade
Organization (WTO) to help resolve a dispute related to India's
"safeguard" tariffs on the import of hot-rolled steel.
India has extended its safeguard import taxes on some steel
products until March 2018, in a bid to stop cheap overseas
purchases from flooding its market and bolster the domestic
steel sector.
Japan will make repeated requests to the Indian competent
authority to ensure the consistency of their measures with the
WTO agreements, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said in a report.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)