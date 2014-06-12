NEW DELHI, June 12 A gas leak following an explosion at a steel plant in the Indian state of Chattisgarh on Thursday left at least five people dead and over 30 unwell, local television channels reported.

The plant, a unit of state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd , is India's sole producer of rails and heavy steel plates.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital, the channels reported.

Officials from the company and the state government were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Alison Williams)