MUMBAI, April 9 An Indian fast-track
environmental court has adjourned until Friday a hearing into
the closure of the country's largest copper smelter, run by
Sterlite Industries Ltd, a lawyer said on Tuesday.
State authorities ordered the closure of the plant, which
produces more than 300,000 tonnes of the metal a year on March
29 after nearby residents complained about emissions.
Sterlite, a unit of London-listed resources conglomerate
Vedanta Resources Plc, has said the plant's emissions
fell within agreed limits.
It declared force majeure on copper sales and concentrate
purchases on April 3. Force majeure is a contract clause that
allows a company to miss shipments in circumstances beyond its
control.