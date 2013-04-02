NEW DELHI, April 2 India's top court imposed a
fine of 1 billion rupees ($18.40 million) on Sterlite Industries
for flouting green norms at its plant in southern state of Tamil
Nadu, a judge said on Tuesday.
The case is unrelated to a separate order that has shut the
Tuticorin plant, India's largest, since last week following
complaints of a gas leak.
Despite the fine, the Supreme Court overruled an earlier
order from the Madras High Court to shut down the plant over
long-standing environmental concerns, the bench headed by Judge
A.K. Patnaik said.
On Monday, the company informed the stock exchanges that the
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had passed an order to shut
its plant at Tuticorin after locals complained of breathing
problems.