UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TUTICORIN, India, April 3 Sterlite Industries (India) declared force majeure on deliveries of copper from India's largest smelter following the closure of the plant last week after complaints of a gas leak, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
The company also exercised force majeure on purchases of copper concentrates, the base material used by the plant, general manager of projects D. Dhanavel told Reuters.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.