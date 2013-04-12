CHENNAI, India, April 12 India's largest copper
smelter, run by Sterlite Industries Ltd, will not
start commercial production until at least April 29 when a court
will again consider a request to reopen the plant which was shut
after complaints of emissions.
A committee will inspect the plant between April 18 to April
29, Justice M. Chockalingam of the National Green Tribunal (NGT)
said after a hearing on Friday.
Sterlite declared force majeure on copper deliveries after
the March 30 closure of the plant, which produces about 350,000
tonnes of the metal a year and exports about half of that. The
plant's closure has driven up premiums for copper in Asia.
Most of India's copper exports go to China, the world's
biggest consumer of the metal, which used up around 9 million
tonnes last year -- vastly more than India's annual consumption
of around 600,000 tonnes.
State authorities ordered the closure after nearby residents
complained about emissions. Sterlite, a unit of London-listed
resources conglomerate Vedanta Resources Plc, has said
the plant's emissions were within agreed limits.
It declared force majeure on copper sales and concentrate
purchases on April 3. Force majeure is a contract clause that
allows a company to miss shipments in circumstances beyond its
control.