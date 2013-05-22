NEW DELHI May 22 An Indian court will continue
hearing into complaints of emissions from the country's largest
copper smelter, shut since March 30, on a daily basis from
Thursday, a judge said.
"We will continue hearing on a day-to-day basis," Justice
Swatanter Kumar of the National Green Tribunal, a fast-track
environmental court, said on Wednesday.
The Sterlite Industries plant has been shut since
nearly eight weeks after residents complained of emissions that
led to breathing problems. The case was transferred to Delhi
from a southern India branch of the court on April 29.
The smelter's closure had pushed about 3,000 tonnes per day
of copper concentrates onto the market. The plant produces
30,000 tonnes of refined copper a month and nearly half of the
output goes to China.
A routine shutdown at rival Hindalco Industries
has led to a severe shortage of copper for cable makers and
potential manufacturing delays.
