MUMBAI, June 8 Indian metals maker Sterlite Industries is in talks with bankers to raise as much as 25 billion rupees ($451.3 million) via bonds, proceeds of which will go to its unit Sterlite Energy, three sources said on Friday.

The company is planning to raise funds by issuing 5-year bonds with a put/call at the end of third year and 10-year bonds with five-year put/call, said the sources.

Base size of the issue is likely to be 15 billion rupees with a green shoe option of up to 10 billion rupees, they said.

The issue will have a security cover of 1.25 times by Sterlite Energy assets, they added.

Sterlite Industries did not respond to calls and emails. ($1 = 55.4 rupees)