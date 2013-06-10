UPDATE 9-Oil market whipsawed as OPEC production discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
NEW DELHI, June 10 India's top copper smelter can operate once it re-opens until the second week of July, when experts will submit a report on its operations, a Supreme Court judge said on Monday.
A further hearing will take place after the panel of experts submits its report, Justice Gyan Sudha Misra said.
The local pollution board in southern Tamil Nadu state, which had originally ordered the smelter to shut at the end of March after complaints of emissions, took the case to the top court after the National Green Tribunal ruled against it.
The smelter, run by Sterlite Industries, a unit of London-listed Vedanta, uses imported concentrates and produces 30,000 tonnes of refined copper a month, more than half of India's total production. Its closure has squeezed domestic copper supplies and boosted imports.
SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects to have access to some European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday.
TORONTO, March 6 Mineral-rich Mongolia plans to double the amount of land available for exploration in an effort to tap into the mining industry's appetite for new resources and help shore up its finances following an IMF-led bailout.