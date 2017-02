MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian shares extended their fall to 3 percent on Monday, tracking a selloff in Asian markets after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. sovereign debt rating and on fears that the world's largest economy may be sliding back into recession.

At 10:02 a.m. (0432 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 3.1 percent at 16,771.90 points, with all of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index fell nearly 3 percent to 5,056.25 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)