NEW DELHI Aug 26 India's main stock index provisionally closed 1.75 percent lower on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of a crucial speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief amid nervousness about the outlook of the world's biggest economy.

Energy major Reliance Industries and financials, including top lender State Bank of India , led the losses in the main 30-share BSE index that provisionally ended 283.08 points lower at 15,863.25, with all but three of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 1.9 percent to 4,747.80 points. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)