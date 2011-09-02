NEW DELHI, Sept 2 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.91 percent on Friday, as investors looked for bargains shrugging off a fall in world stocks ahead of a key jobs data release in the United States.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 151.18 points at 16,827.93, with 20 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.90 percent to 5,045.80 points. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)