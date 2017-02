MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian shares provisionally ended 1.7 percent lower on Monday, led by losses in software exporter Infosys , after Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt rating triggered a flight from risky assets.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 1.68 percent, or 291.08 points, at 17,014.79, with all but seven of its components in the negative territory.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 1.78 percent at 5,118.50 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)