MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, extending their losing streak to the sixth consecutive session, amid a global equities selloff on worries about the health of the world economy.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.55 percent, or 94.24 points, at 16,895.94, with 18 of its components in the red. It rebounded from losses of as much as 3.3 percent during the day.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 0.89 percent at 5,072.85 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)