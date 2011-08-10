MUMBAI Aug 10 Indian shares provisionally closed up 1.52 percent on Wednesday, snapping a six-day losing streak, tracking a global equities rebound after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates near zero for two more years.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 255.44 points, at 17,113.35, with 23 of its components in advancing. It rose as much as 2.3 percent in opening deals.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended up 1.74 percent at 5,161 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)