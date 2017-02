MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian shares provisionally closed up 1.7 percent on Tuesday, extending their gains to the second straight session, helped by a global equities rally after U.S. data eased concerns about the health of the world's largest economy.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 1.72 percent, or 282.65 points, higher at 16,698.98, with 23 of its components gaining.

However, the benchmark posted its second monthly decline amid worries about global economic uncertainty and rising interest rates in Asia's third-largest economy.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 1.65 percent at 5,001 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)