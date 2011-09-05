BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.6 percent on Monday, after rising more than 6 percent last week, as investors worried the U.S. jobs market may be beyond easy repair and the world's largest economy may slip back into recession and Europe faced a series of risks that would reignite its debt crisis.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 99.25 points at 16,722.21 points, with 18 of its components declining.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.45 percent lower at 5,017.2 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; editing by Malini Menon)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
