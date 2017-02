MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian shares provisionally fell 1.87 percent on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak, on profit booking and renewed concerns over the health of the U.S. economy.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 321.3 points at 16,844.24 points, with 25 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.82 percent lower at 5,059.45 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)