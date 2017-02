NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Indian shares provisionally fell 2.19 percent on Monday as fears of a Greek default dragged world markets lower and as another possible domestic rate rise this week dented investor confidence.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 370.01 points down at 16,496.96, with all but three of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 2.23 percent lower at 4,946.80 points. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)