MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian shares provisionally ended up 1.7 percent on Wednesday, bolstered by a rebound in overseas stock markets and buying in stocks of export-driven software services companies after the rupee fell to a near-two-year low.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 1.72 percent, or 282.42 points, at 16,749.86, with all but five of its components closing in the positive territory. The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 1.45 percent at 5,012.55 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)