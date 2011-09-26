MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.78 percent on Monday after renewed concerns over Europe's debt woes and fears of recession in the United States weighed on investor sentiment.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 125.42 points at 16,036.64, with 20 of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.71 percent lower at 4,832.95 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)