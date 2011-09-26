BRIEF-Maxfast Properties: company name change to MaxFastigheter AB accepted
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.78 percent on Monday after renewed concerns over Europe's debt woes and fears of recession in the United States weighed on investor sentiment.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 125.42 points at 16,036.64, with 20 of its components falling.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.71 percent lower at 4,832.95 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday defended his decision to abolish high denomination bank notes that has left the economy reeling, calling it a "fight" for the poor.