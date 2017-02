NEW DELHI Oct 4 Indian shares provisionally closed down 1.76 percent on Tuesday, as investors panicked after rating agency Moody's cut its standalone rating of state-run top lender State Bank of India to D+ from C-.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 284.14 points at 15,867.31, with 22 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 1.59 percent to 4,772.25 points. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)