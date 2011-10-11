Credit Suisse to shift some Swiss mortgages into fund
ZURICH, Feb 8 Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, will shift some Swiss mortgages into a new investment fund to be run by an independent asset manager, it said on Wednesday.
MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian shares erased early gains to provisionally end down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the start of the quarterly earnings parade and the release of industrial production data.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.23 percent, or 38.61 points, at 16,518.62, with 16 of its components closing higher. The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.11 percent to 4,974.35 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
ZURICH, Feb 8 Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, will shift some Swiss mortgages into a new investment fund to be run by an independent asset manager, it said on Wednesday.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016