MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian shares erased early gains to provisionally end down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the start of the quarterly earnings parade and the release of industrial production data.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.23 percent, or 38.61 points, at 16,518.62, with 16 of its components closing higher. The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.11 percent to 4,974.35 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)