NEW DELHI Oct 14 India's main stock index provisionally closed 1.13 percent higher on Friday, with software stocks and energy major Reliance Industries leading the gains.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally closed 190.53 points higher at 17,074.45, with 19 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally gained 1.07 percent to 5,132.30. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)