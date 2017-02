MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.56 percent on Monday, as risk-wary investors booked profits and stayed away from fresh buying.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 100.55 points at 17,704.25, with 22 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.64 percent at 5,326.60 points.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)