MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian shares provisionally closed down 0.19 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, giving up early gains, as investors treaded cautiously after European markets fell on concerns over the Greek debt crisis and poor euro zone manufacturing data.

Energy major Reliance Industries provisionally gained 1.37 percent, while top telecoms operator Bharti Airtel led the losses and provisionally fell 2.93 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 33.45 points to 17,447.38 with half of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.16 percent at 5,252.15 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)