MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian shares provisionally closed
down 0.19 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, giving up early
gains, as investors treaded cautiously after European markets
fell on concerns over the Greek debt crisis and poor euro zone
manufacturing data.
Energy major Reliance Industries provisionally
gained 1.37 percent, while top telecoms operator Bharti Airtel
led the losses and provisionally fell 2.93 percent.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended
down 33.45 points to 17,447.38 with half of its components
closing in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down
0.16 percent at 5,252.15 points.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)