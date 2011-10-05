Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
MUMBAI, Oct 5 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.42 percent lower on Wednesday, weighed down by financial stocks, which extended losses a day after a rating downgrade on top lender State Bank of India .
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 67.19 points at 15,797.67, with 14 of its components closing in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.44 percent to 4,751.30 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.