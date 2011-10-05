MUMBAI, Oct 5 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.42 percent lower on Wednesday, weighed down by financial stocks, which extended losses a day after a rating downgrade on top lender State Bank of India .

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 67.19 points at 15,797.67, with 14 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.44 percent to 4,751.30 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)