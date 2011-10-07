NEW DELHI Oct 7 Indian shares provisionally rose 2.7 percent on Friday after a four-day slide, as euro zone plans to shore up struggling banks eased concerns about Europe's debt crisis and helped revive risk appetite.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 430.28 points at 16,222.69, with 28 of its components closing higher.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 2.88 percent to 4,888.05 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Sunil Nair)