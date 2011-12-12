NEW DELHI Dec 12 Indian shares provisionally closed down 2.18 percent on Monday, on mounting worries over economic growth after data showed the country's industrial output in October fell more than expected.

Energy major Reliance Industries led the losses.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed 354.15 points lower at 15,859.31, with all but three of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 2.1 percent lower at 4,764.60 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)