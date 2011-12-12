BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 12 Indian shares provisionally closed down 2.18 percent on Monday, on mounting worries over economic growth after data showed the country's industrial output in October fell more than expected.
Energy major Reliance Industries led the losses.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed 354.15 points lower at 15,859.31, with all but three of its components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 2.1 percent lower at 4,764.60 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.